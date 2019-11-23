30-year-old cashier robbed of ₹15 lakh by four men in Geeta Colony

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 00:22 IST

New Delhi: A 30-year-old cashier was robbed of around ₹15 lakh by four unidentified men in Geeta Colony on Friday afternoon. In another case, a 52-year-old man, out on morning walk, was robbed of his gold chain on gunpoint by two motorbike-borne unidentified men early morning on Friday in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar. The police are probing links between the two incidents.

In the first case, at around 1.30 pm, four men intercepted one Manoj Kumar, 30, who works as a cashier for a garment factory and was carrying money and cheques, in Geeta Colony when he was heading to a bank.

“Kumar, was riding a bike and was on his way to deposit the money in the bank. He said that the four men picked a fight with him and assaulted him. During the assault, he said they threatened him to hand over the bag. When he resisted they thrashed him and snatched the bag. Before he could raise alarm or call for help, the four men fled on two bikes,” a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said they have formed teams to solve the case. “A case of robbery has been registered to probe the incident,” he said.

In another accident that took place around 7.30am, two men on bike approached a resident of Jyoti Nagar, who works at a garment factory in Gandhi Nagar. The man told the police that, the pillion rider on the ride took out a pistol and asked the man to give away his valuables.

“He said the man forcefully took away his gold chain and fired a shot in the air threatening to shoot him if he raised alarm or called help. The man then got on to the bike and the duo fled the spot. The man then rushed back home and reported the matter to police,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said they have registered a case of robbery and are trying to identify the suspects. “Teams have been formed to look into the case. We are scanning CCTV footages from the area to track them,” he said.