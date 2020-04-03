e-paper
Home / Cities / 300 families of construction workers provided with essentials

300 families of construction workers provided with essentials

cities Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:11 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
PUNE: A day after HT highlighted the plight of 300 families of construction labourers located in Kondhwa and Undri awaiting food supply, help has started pouring in from the real estate developer, government and social organisations.

At the Clover Highland labour construction camp in Undri, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai) and district administration arranged food for at least 100 labourers at the site on Friday.

The labourers had complained that they were not getting food from real estate developers or the government during a HT spot visit to the site on Thursday. On Friday, food brought in a government-approved van was served to the labourers.

Hire Shah, project manager, Clover Highlands project, said, “We had paid Rs85 per labour to the government as part of the food supply arrangement. We served food to nearly 300 labourers at two of our sites. As part of the arrangement, we are taking care of medical bills and two medical stores supply medicine to the sick staff. We have deposited half salary of labourers in their accounts as advance. We are also providing ration and more than Rs30,000 have already been spent for their welfare.”

Sandeep Ghadge, a site worker, said, “Today [Friday], we have been fed with food and some social organisations gave us bread, biscuits and other essentials for daily use. We thank these benefactors and our builder.”

Cooked food and ration arrangements started arriving since Friday afternoon at the place where 250 migrant families are staying in Kondhwa.

Initiative For Peace and Harmony (IPH), a Kondhwa-based social organisation, has provided ration for the week to these families under the Project Sahara - Covid 19 relief work programme, at the site. Saleem Qazi, IPH president, said, “We have decided to extend support to these families to the best of our efforts.”

Social worker Samaiirah India, who played a role in providing essential goods to the workers, said that thirty packets of foodgrains were provided till Friday to their families.

