300 Mohali MC employees pitch in a day’s salary for the needy, raise ₹6 lakh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:30 IST

Three-hundred employees of the Mohali municipal corporation are leading from the front in lessening the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic. Voluntarily donating a day’s salary, they have raised ₹6 lakh to feed the needy.

The staffers are utilising the money to arrange for meals to feed the people who have been rendered jobless due to the lockdown. That’s not all. They have also been providing dry ration and cooked food every day to nearly 40 people since the curfew began on March 23.

A team, constituted under the supervision of superintendent Jaswinder Singh and sub-divisional engineer (SDO) Harpreet Singh, distributes the food.

Hemraj, a labourer at Kumbra village, said, “I am thankful to the municipal corporation for helping me out. It is almost a month now since I lost my job. Whenever we are in need, we just call them and they provide us ration in no time.

The officials said they were also receiving help from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Besides, distributing dry ration among the needy, we are distributing ration in bulk provided by the district administration in villages,” said Jaswinder, with Harpreet adding, “Our aim is to feed the underprivileged. If need be, we will donate another day’s salary.”

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said, “Our employees are reaching out to the needy and they are aware about the people who are in need of ration.”

Besides Phases 1 to 8, Mohali has five villages, including Shahimajra, Mohali village, Mataur, Sohana and Kumbra. The district also has three slums in Udham Singh Colony, Phase 7 Industrial Area, Guru Nanak Colony, near cremation ground and Balmiki Colony in Phase 6.

The employees have also been providing services such as fogging, sanitation, water supply and maintenance of streetlights.