Covid-19: 300 rounded up in Chandigarh, 35 booked in Mohali for violating curfew

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 01:35 IST

The Chandigarh police rounded up more than 300 people and seized 92 vehicles for violating the curfew while in Mohali district, as many as 35 cases were registered on Wednesday.

In some parts of Chandigarh, stone pelting was reported when patrolling officers resorted to lathicharge to stop people from stepping out of their house. Till 7 am on Wednesday, cops in the East division rounded up 138 people while in South, 126 persons were detained. In central and north division, the number of detainees was much lower at 28.

The maximum number of detentions was reported from Manimajra where 70 people were taken into custody followed by Sector 34 where the number was 40. “The drive will continue round-the-clock to ensure people stay home. The situation will improve once the supply of essential goods begin to reach the houses,” said Nilambari Jagadale, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The Chandigarh administration has declared the Sector-16 cricket stadium and Manimajra sports complex as the detention centres or temporary jails for people held for violating the curfew. A distance of 1.5 metre is maintained among detainees here. The violators are booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) or 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). While those booked under Section 188 are granted instant bail by cops, those in the other two sections are released only after they sign an undertaking to follow the curfew orders.

2 MEN BOOKED FOR ABUSING COPS

Two men on a scooter were booked for abusing and hurling stones at cops when they were stopped near Sector 52. The men were identified as Pritam Singh and Vikas Singh of Sector 52.

MOHALI COPS MAKE

VIOLATORS DO PUSH UPS

To rein in on people stepping out of their houses, the Mohali police made violators do sit-ups and say “sorry” 10 times. Some were even publically thrashed for stepping out.

SHOPKEEPERS BOOKED TOO

In Mohali, about 15 shopkeepers were booked for keeping the shops without permission from the administration. “There are no clear instructions. The message being circulated on different social media circles was causing confusion, leading to opening of the shop,” said a shopkeeper in Phase 5, Mohali, not willing to be named.

“No shops will be opened but we will be delivering essential goods after taking orders on phone,” said Vineet Verma, president Mohali Beopar Mandal.

Meanwhile, the president of Aganwadi workers association, Balwinder Kaur in Gharuan, accused the police of harassing her. Police said that they had got information regarding people having collected at an Aganwadi in Peer Sohana village in violation of the lockdown orders. When the police team reached, they found that the Aganwadi was open after which they dispersed the crowd and closed it. Balwinder Kaur, took to social media accusing police of falsely booking her. However, Kailash Bhadur, station house officer (SHO), Gharuan, said, “We had warned her not to open the aganwadi but she didn’t comply.”

VIOLATIONS IN UT

Total rounded up: 1,764

Vehicles detained: 773

Vehicle impounded: 79

Booked under Section 188: 45, Arrested : 61

Booked under Section 269/270: 3