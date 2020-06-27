e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 32-year-old carpenter tries to murder wife, arrested

32-year-old carpenter tries to murder wife, arrested

The victim was on her way to a local gurdwara at 6am when her husband attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon; she suffered injuries on the head, face, neck and back.

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Suspecting her of infidelity, a 32-year-old carpenter attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon in Shimlapuri on Friday morning.

The victim, Manmeet Kaur, 28, was on her way to a local shrine with her sister-in-law around 6am, when her husband, Amarbir Singh of Shimlapuri, attacked her on the head, face, neck and back.

He then also hurt himself with the weapon, but onlookers managed to snatch it from his hand, before he made good his escape.

Kaur was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious.

The Shimlapuri police arrested the accused after a few hours.

He was booked for attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code.

The accused in the custody of Shimlapuri police. He also hurt himself in the attack. (HT Photo)

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Shimlapuri police station, said Amarbir often used to thrash his wife in an inebriated condition, and also suspected her having an extramarital relationship.

Due to this, Manmeet and her five-year-old son were living with her parents for the past one year. He was aware that she used to visit the local gurdwara with her sister-in-law, and attacked her on Friday morning, the SHO said.

top news
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In