e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 32-year-old Pathankot resident dies in road mishap near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana

32-year-old Pathankot resident dies in road mishap near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana

Two others, including 33-year-old Vijay Kumar and 32-year-old Kuldeep Singh, received grievous injuries in the incident; they were rushed to the hospital where their condition was said to be serious

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A Pathankot resident died in a road mishap at the National Highway-44 near Jalandhar Bypass here after his car crashed into a railing on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, his cousin and a friend suffered grievous injuries in the incident and were rushed to the hospital where their condition was said to be serious.

The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh, 32, of Pathankot. He was going to Pathankot in his car with his cousin Vijay Kumar, 33, and friend Kuldeep Singh, 32.

The trio worked with commission agents in a vegetable market in New Delhi.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinder Singh of the Salem Tabri police station, who is also the investigating official, said, “The police reached the spot immediately after being informed and rushed the victims to the hospital.”

“According to prima facie, the front tyre of the car had busted. Balwinder Singh, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle due to which it crashed into a railing on roadside, turned over and was completely damaged,” said ASI. “The impact of collision was so strong that Balwinder died on the spot while two the other occupants of the car suffered serious injuries,” he added.

Police said that the families of the victims were informed and further action will be taken after recording their statements.

Meanwhile, the injured told police that they were returning home first time after the lockdown had been imposed in the country on March 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak. They had remained stuck in Delhi for the past 47 days, they added.

top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Wish BCCI plans with ICC: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan want Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues
Wish BCCI plans with ICC: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan want Indian players to participate in foreign T20 leagues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In