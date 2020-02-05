33 recovery certificates mention incomplete details, DM seeks inquiry

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:20 IST

The Ghaziabad district magistrate has written to the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate inquiry against certain officials of UP Avas Vikas as 33 of the recovery certificates (RCs) sent to the district magistrate’s office have incomplete details.

Officials said the 33 RCs bear incomplete addresses and also do not mention on which properties the recoveries are to be made from developers.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the Avas Vikas had sent RCs totalling to about ₹315 crore so far but recovery of only about ₹13 crore could be made so far. He added that recoveries were hampered by incomplete addresses and property details.

“As per norms, developers have to pay 30% of the land cost upfront and the remaining in instalments. It has come to light that developers generally default on instalments. When that happened, officials should have stopped the construciton work immediately. But they allowed the constructions to go on,” Pandey said.

“Once the construction is over, possession is given to homebuyers without completion certificates. Thereafter, the registries are also taken up. This creates a third-party interest (homebuyers) who suffer on account of not having completion certificates. That is why I have written to the state government to initiate an inquiry into this,” Pandey said.

In January, the district magistrate had written to the state government about homebuyers being given possession without registries.

There was a list of 8,130 flats in 42 cooperative societies in Vasundhara and only 2,540 of these had registries executed. According to officials, the government lost out on revenue of about ₹164.15 crore in stamp duty.

“All these issues lead to fewer recoveries and the revenue of the district also suffers. But this practice has to be stopped and an inquiry initiated,” Pandey said.

Hetam Pal Singh, estate manager of UP Avas Vikas, could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

“The RCs were sent to the district magistrate’s office over the past two or three years. There was a hearing in one such case in which the court has issued a notice and asked the district officials to explain the delay in recovery. The addresses and other details mentioned are those which are available with us on our records. The delay in recovery process is on the part of the administration,” an officer from UP Avas Vikas, on coondition of anonymity, said.