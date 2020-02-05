e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 33 recovery certificates mention incomplete details, DM seeks inquiry

33 recovery certificates mention incomplete details, DM seeks inquiry

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Ghaziabad district magistrate has written to the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate inquiry against certain officials of UP Avas Vikas as 33 of the recovery certificates (RCs) sent to the district magistrate’s office have incomplete details.

Officials said the 33 RCs bear incomplete addresses and also do not mention on which properties the recoveries are to be made from developers.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the Avas Vikas had sent RCs totalling to about ₹315 crore so far but recovery of only about ₹13 crore could be made so far. He added that recoveries were hampered by incomplete addresses and property details.

“As per norms, developers have to pay 30% of the land cost upfront and the remaining in instalments. It has come to light that developers generally default on instalments. When that happened, officials should have stopped the construciton work immediately. But they allowed the constructions to go on,” Pandey said.

“Once the construction is over, possession is given to homebuyers without completion certificates. Thereafter, the registries are also taken up. This creates a third-party interest (homebuyers) who suffer on account of not having completion certificates. That is why I have written to the state government to initiate an inquiry into this,” Pandey said.

In January, the district magistrate had written to the state government about homebuyers being given possession without registries.

There was a list of 8,130 flats in 42 cooperative societies in Vasundhara and only 2,540 of these had registries executed. According to officials, the government lost out on revenue of about ₹164.15 crore in stamp duty.

“All these issues lead to fewer recoveries and the revenue of the district also suffers. But this practice has to be stopped and an inquiry initiated,” Pandey said.

Hetam Pal Singh, estate manager of UP Avas Vikas, could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

“The RCs were sent to the district magistrate’s office over the past two or three years. There was a hearing in one such case in which the court has issued a notice and asked the district officials to explain the delay in recovery. The addresses and other details mentioned are those which are available with us on our records. The delay in recovery process is on the part of the administration,” an officer from UP Avas Vikas, on coondition of anonymity, said.

top news
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
In verdict on 4 Delhi rape convicts, high court’s biting criticism of govt
In verdict on 4 Delhi rape convicts, high court’s biting criticism of govt
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities