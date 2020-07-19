e-paper
Home / Cities / 34 held in Vasai for gambling, ₹11L seized

34 held in Vasai for gambling, ₹11L seized

cities Updated: Jul 19, 2020 00:43 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Around 34 people were arrested by the local crime branch (LCB), Palghar, on Friday morning for allegedly gambling at a vacant plot near a hotel on Maljipada highway. The police also seized ₹11.10 lakh from the accused.

After receiving a tip-off, Palghar superintendent Dattatray Shinde directed the LCB to conduct the raid.

The accused gathered from different parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as well as Gujarat.

“The accused flouted social distancing norms and none of them were wearing masks. They also violated section 144 (unlawful assembly) imposed by the Palghar collector. On Saturday, the Vasai court granted all the 34 accused bail,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Gurjar of LCB, Palghar.

Meanwhile, Shinde is to initiate an inquiry against the Waliv police for failing to conduct the raid in the alleged incident. “Based on the inquiry, we will take action against Waliv police,” said Shinde.

In a similar incident in September 2018, the then Palghar superintendent took action against five officers of Waliv police station, as they did not act against a gambling racket in a resort on the highway.

