e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 35-year-old cheats, rapes 7 women; arrested

35-year-old cheats, rapes 7 women; arrested

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:41 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Rabale police arrested a 35-year-old sales manager of a private firm for allegedly cheating at least seven women by targeting them through matrimonial websites, establishing sexual relations with them and then refusing to marry them. The accused, who is already married and has a child, allegedly forced a few women to terminate their pregnancies, said police. He was produced before the holiday court on Sunday and has been remanded in police custody till July 1.

The accused, Sachin Sambre-Patil, a 35-year-old from Thane, has married twice, the first in 2014 and the second in 2017, and has a son aged one-and-a-half year with his second wife, police sources said.

The accused has been on the matrimonial website since 2015 and has been targeting women using different profiles. Sometimes, he would use Sachin Sambre and other times used Sachin Patil for his profile, said police.

“The accused would register himself as a divorcee or in some cases as a bachelor. He has targeted at least seven women so far including an IT engineer, doctor, advocate and one from the police department. Currently, only a woman advocate has submitted a complaint to the police against him,” said a police officer adding that they are waiting for the other women to step forward and file complaints.

After winning their trust, Sambre-Patil would meet the women and get into sexual relationship with them by promising marriage. In some cases, he also forced the women to get abortion when they got pregnant.

A Rabale-based advocate, who was forced to undergo abortion, recently learnt that the accused is already married and filed a complaint with the police.

Following the complaint, Rabale police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Sambre-Patil. He was arrested on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody till July 1.

top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In