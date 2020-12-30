35-year-old labourer crushed to death in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:59 IST

A 35-year-old labourer was crushed to death by a vehicle on a service lane along Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway on Sunday night.

According to the police, the area was engulfed in dense fog and they suspect the accident might have taken place due to low visibility.

The victim’s body was found by his three children, who were out to look for their father, Barinder Kumar of a resident of Anandpura Mohalla.

According to the police, the victim was an alcoholic and had left his house around 8pm on Sunday, but didn’t return.

“His children said they often found him lying on a road in inebriated condition. So, it is suspected that Barinder must have fallen after consuming alcohol and got crushed under a vehicle,” said Daresi SHO Vijay Kumar.

He said the vehicle and its driver are yet to be identified.

According to him, the vehicle had dragged the victim to a few meters.

The SHO said Barinder’s wife was dead and he had been living with this three children — two sons aged 16 and 14 and a daughter, 12.

“His daughter told us that when she was cooking dinner, her father left the house saying that he would return soon. But, when hours passed and he didn’t come back, the children went to search for their father last night,” he said.

Barinder used to work as labourer in a Sunder Nagar-based hosiery factory.

An FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver of the vehicle that crushed Barinder.