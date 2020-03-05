e-paper
36-yr-old man found dead in septic tank

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 01:19 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from a septic tank of a public toilet in Dombivli.

The police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from a septic tank of a public toilet in Dombivli.

The body of Prakash Babu Gansawant was fished out by firemen of Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation and has been sent for post-mortem, said inspector AS Dhuri of Tilak Nagar police station.

The deceased, who worked as a driver, suffered from fits and might have accidentally fallen down the toilet, which was not functional, the official said.

The police have ruled out any foul play in the case, he said, adding that the deceased’s family had not reported him missing, as he would often go on tours.

