38 students from Ludhiana to take part in district-level online competitions

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 20:48 IST

As many as 38 students of Ludhiana government schools have been selected to compete at the district-level Geet Gayan competition to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Over 637 students participated in the block-level competition that was held last week.

A total of 1,349 students across the state have been selected for district-level competition. A jury has already started shortlisting the students and a final list will be out on August 9.

Based on the performance of students, the state education department has allotted them first and second positions. Of the 38 students, 19 have bagged first positions, and the remaining secured the second position in the online competition.

District education officer (elementary) Rajinder Kaur, said, “The students are participating in all the competitions and the videos uploaded by the teachers shows that children are working hard. I appreciate the students and teachers for their efforts. Through these competitions, students will learn about the teachings and life of Guru Tegh Bahadur.”

Students who bagged the first position are Sumandeep Kaur, Government Primary School, Paddi, Tasveer Chann Singh of GPS Uksi, Nitin of GPS Malak, Seema of GPS Br Sunet, Harshdeep Kaur of GPS Samrala Girls, Sandeep Kaur of GPS Ramgarh Bhullar, Japneet Kaur of GPS, Purain, Neha Kumar of GPS Ghuman, all Class 5 students. Class 2 students include Karanvir Singh of GPS Mehdudan, Harsimrat Kaur of GPS Boothgarh Banja, Khushi of GPS Bhambian Khurd. While Simarjeet Singh of GPS Haibowal Kalan, a student of Class 3 bagged the first position.

From Class 4, Davinder Singh of GPS Khanna 8, Deepa of GPS Kohara, Khushi of GPS Manjri, Gurminder Pal of GPS Macchiwara 2, Aran Singh of GPS Takhran, Bikhushpreet Kaur of GPS Narangwal and Ranjot Singh of GPS BR Raikot Boys bagged the first position.