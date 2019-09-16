380 kids selected in fourth RTE round in Thane district

cities

After the fourth round of admissions conducted last week under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Thane district, 380 students figured in the list, which was announced on Monday. The special round was conducted after parents, who were disappointed with the admissions this year, had staged a protest, demanding an extra round.

“The verification of the admission process will go on till September 21. This is the last opportunity for parents to take admissions for their children through RTE. After the initial admission process, as many were deprived of admission, demands for another round of admissions were made. Hence, we selected 380 students,” said Kalpana Shinde, RTE Officer, Thane Zilla Parishad.

In March this year, 15,460 students had applied for 13,400 seats in 652 schools of Thane district. After the three rounds of admissions, 7,925 students were selected under the RTE process.

Among the 380 selected in the fourth list, 152 are from Navi Mumbai, 121 from Thane, 13 from Kalyan-Dombivli, and 94 from other areas of Thane district.

“This was a long wait for us; none of the lists had my child’s name. We continued to raise our concern and finally, my child has secured a seat in the last lottery,” said Sukhada Joshi, parent of a five-year-old from Kapurbawdi.

