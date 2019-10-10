39 stolen phones, two bikes recovered from two robbers

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:20 IST

New Delhi: Two men, allegedly involved in street crimes such as snatching and robbery, were arrested and 39 stolen cellphones and a motorcycle were seized from them, the police said on Thursday. The duo mostly committed the crimes in eastern parts of the city, they said.

According to the police, the arrested men are addicted to drugs and would commit crimes for money.

“Eight cases have been solved with the arrest of the duo – Dilshad alias Rehan,26, and Faizan aka Fardeen, 24. While Faizan was previously involved in 18 cases of snatching, robbery and theft, Dilshad has 10 cases against him,” said Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

On Wednesday around 7.30 pm, a man was robbed of his smartphone allegedly by two men who waylaid him in Seelampur and fled on a bike. The man informed the police control room and also shared the registration number of the bike that the suspects were riding. A robbery case was registered at the Seelampur police station.

Some teams were formed to nab the suspects. “One of the teams received information that the suspects were near a shopping mall in Seelampur. The team rushed there, along with the complainant, and nabbed the suspects after he identified them. Apart from the complainant’s cellphone, 38 more stolen phones were seized from a bag that the two were carrying. The duo had come to deliver the phone to a receiver when we caught them,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

The police said they are interrogating the duo to identify and nab the receivers of their stolen properties. “We are hoping to recover more phones after nabbing others,” the officer added.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:20 IST