e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 4 arrested for abetting SBS Nagar youth’s suicide; sarpanch, husband absconding

4 arrested for abetting SBS Nagar youth’s suicide; sarpanch, husband absconding

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

JALANDHAR Four people, including a panch, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of 22-year-old Varinder Singh of Nangal Shanga village of SBS Nagar district who had died by suicide on Monday. Varinder had alleged harassment by villages at the behest of village sarpanch and her husband before taking the extreme step.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep, Gopi, Rekha and Harpreet Singh, all residents of Nangal Shanga. Sarpanch Sita Devi and her husband Parkash Raj are absconding since their names were added to the FIR registered at Rahon police station under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 295-A (intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

Victim’s father Nirmaljit Singh gave another statement to the police on Tuesday evening stating that his son committed suicide after being harassed by the villagers at the behest of Sita Devi and Parkash Raj. Earlier, he had also named SBS Nagar MLA Angad Singh Saini of the Congress.

The body of the youth was cremated at his native village on Wednesday after the postmortem.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties including Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata party, Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have demanded registration of an FIR against Congress MLA Saini.

top news
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up | Opinion
On tech, India was naive. It has finally woken up | Opinion
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In