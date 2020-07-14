4 booked for flouting lockdown norms in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:53 IST

Stepping up efforts against those violating lockdown norms, the police booked a shop owner and street vendor for operating beyond permissible hours on Tuesday.

A bus driver was also booked for not following norms.

In the first incident, the Basti Jodhewal police have booked shop owner Harmesh Singh of Anandpuri Colony, his wife Surinder Kaur and son Malkit Singh for keeping their shop open beyond permissible hours at Kali Sadak in the old city area.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that he was on patrolling duty when he found the shop open. A case under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act was registered against the accused.

In another incident, the Shimlapuri Police have arrested a street vendor identified as Jagtar Singh for selling eatables beyond permissible hours. A case under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act was registered against him.

Division Number 5 police have arrested Deepak Sharma of Railway Colony, Surjit Singh of Dadiwal of Amritsar and Sanjiv Chanva of Dhyan Singh Complex for sending labourers to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar without following mandatory norms.

A case under Sections 188 and 269 of IPC and Section 57 of the Disaster Management Act was registered against the accused.

A case was also registered against 35 unidentified persons at Division Number 8 police station for protesting against a school at fountain chowk. The protestors did not avail permission from authorities for staging the protest.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that they are spreading awareness on maintaining social distancing among people. He added that according to new rules of the state government there is a complete ban on all types of public gatherings.

Police chief, DC visit containment zones

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal along with deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma visited containment zones in the city on Tuesday to take stock of the situation there. The top officials interacted with the residents and asked them to stay indoors. The police and district administration have been receiving complaints that residents of containment zones are reluctant in giving samples for Covid-19 test.

DC urged residents to cooperate with the health department officials while they visit the area to take their Covid-19 test.

The police chief urged the residents to follow all directions issued by the government and warned of strict action against any violation.