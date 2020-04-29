e-paper
4 booked for gangraping Panipat woman

4 booked for gangraping Panipat woman

Victim complained that four men took her to an isolated place and gangraped her when she was going to cross Yamuna river near Rana Majra village

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Four men have been booked for allegedly gangraping a 21-year-old married woman in Sanaoli of Panipat district.

Police said the woman belonged to Panipat and was married in a village of Uttar Pradesh. She complained that four men took her to an isolated place and gangraped her when she was going to cross Yamuna river near Rana Majra village on the evening of April 27 as her husband was waiting for her on the other side of the river.

Sanoli police station in-charge Surender Kumar said the woman had filed a police complaint on Tuesday.

He said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was launched.

The cop said that the woman has also disclosed names of accused, “but this is a part of investigation”.

He said the medical examination of the woman will be conducted, adding that she has been isolated as she belongs to another state.

