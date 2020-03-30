e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 4 civic bodies in Maharashtra use app to track home quarantined

4 civic bodies in Maharashtra use app to track home quarantined

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:20 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel and Bhiwandi are using the app Coviguard to track those quarantined at home. Developed by Vikas Aute and Mohit Todkar, the app tracks those in quarantine by creating a geo-fence of 20 square metres. If the person in quarantine goes beyond this area, authorities will be alerted. Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations will start using Coviguard from Tuesday.

top news
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Coronavirus | Nizamuddin sealed; Noida DM row; Israel PM self-isolates: Top Updates
Coronavirus | Nizamuddin sealed; Noida DM row; Israel PM self-isolates: Top Updates
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities