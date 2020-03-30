4 civic bodies in Maharashtra use app to track home quarantined

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:20 IST

The municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel and Bhiwandi are using the app Coviguard to track those quarantined at home. Developed by Vikas Aute and Mohit Todkar, the app tracks those in quarantine by creating a geo-fence of 20 square metres. If the person in quarantine goes beyond this area, authorities will be alerted. Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations will start using Coviguard from Tuesday.