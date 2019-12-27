4 die as tempo collides with truck in Hoshiarpur

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 15:03 IST

Hoshiarpur Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a tempo and tipper (truck) on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road at Dhakowal village in Hoshiarpur district early on Friday.

Police sources said three persons died in the tempo (Tata 407) carrying milk supplies and one in the truck after the vehicles collided. The former were from Himachal Pradesh and the latter from Doraha in Ludhiana district.

Police had to use an iron cutter to remove the bodies from the mangled vehicles.

Inspector Pardeep Kumar of the Methiana police station told Hindustan Times over the phone that the bodies had been moved to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital for autopsy. The names of the deceased will be released soon.