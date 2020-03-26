4 Gurdaspur jail inmates shifted to other jails over indiscipline

cities

Two convicts and two undertrials on Thursday were shifted from the central jail here to other prisons in the state for creating indiscipline.

As per sources, around 100 jail inmates observed a hunger strike at the Gurdaspur central jail on Wednesday evening and refused to take dinner. They complained of not being granted due parole by the authorities.

Deputy inspector general of jails Lakhminder Singh Jakhar and other officials visited the central jail on Thursday to pacify the protesters. However, the latter refused to act upon the advice.

In order to maintain peace and discipline, jail superintendent Iqbal Singh Bhullar shifted four inmates, who had allegedly incited the others to go on hunger strike, to different prisons of Punjab. Convict Roshan was sent to Bathinda jail, convict Gurjit Singh was shifted to Faridkot jail, while undertrial Gurvinder Singh was transferred to Amritsar jail and Gurbaj Singh was taken to Kapurthala jail.