4 held for cheating in CRPF recruitment exam

Greater Noida: Four men were arrested by the Ecotech 3 police Wednesday for allegedly sending impersonaters to appear on their behalf in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) entrance exams. The incident came to fore during the physical examination test being conducted at the CISF centre in Greater Noida.

The suspects were identified as Pankaj Kumar, Raj Kumar Singh, Kapil Kumar and Sachin, all residents of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police said the biometrics and photos of these four candidates did not match and further questioning revealed the foul play.

“Pankaj’s thumb impression and photograph did not match the data in our software which was provided by the CRPF Group Centre in Prayagraj. During questioning, he revealed that someone else had appeared for the written exam that was held earlier in Sector 62,” a senior commanding officer from the Recruitment Board in his complaint said.

A similar discrepancy was found in case of Raj, while for the other two suspects, only the photograph did not match. “They said the people who had appeared in their place were able to create a synthetic thumb impression of the actual applicants and used them to gain entry at the time of the written test and that is why only the photos did not match,” the complaint said.

Officials handed over to the police the mobile phones of the suspects along with their handwritten statements saying that other people had appeared for their written exams.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections 471, 468, 467, 420, 419 and 417 of the IPC.

“The suspects have not been able to give more information about the people who had taken the written test on their behalf and this hints at a sophisticated network. We are working on tracing them. It’s a huge nexus and we hope to nab them soon,” Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station, said.

Three persons were arrested on August 16 and one on August 17 for a similar fraud in their written exams.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 21:49 IST