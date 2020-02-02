e-paper
4 hurt as part of ceiling crashes in SRA building in Andheri

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:59 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Four people, including a four-year-old child, were injured after part of the false ceiling in a flat of the seven-storey Vishal building in Andheri (West) collapsed on Sunday.

The injured — Sadiq Mohammad, 24; Nadiya Firoz Kalesha, 25; Habib Mohammad, 50; and Arjan Kalesha, 4 — were rushed to Cooper Hospital. Three of the adults were discharged.

Fire brigade officials said a portion of the false ceiling in flat A/1 of the SRA building collapsed at 2.13pm. The cause of the slab collapse is yet to be ascertained, they said.

‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
