4 hurt as part of ceiling crashes in SRA building in Andheri

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:59 IST

Four people, including a four-year-old child, were injured after part of the false ceiling in a flat of the seven-storey Vishal building in Andheri (West) collapsed on Sunday.

The injured — Sadiq Mohammad, 24; Nadiya Firoz Kalesha, 25; Habib Mohammad, 50; and Arjan Kalesha, 4 — were rushed to Cooper Hospital. Three of the adults were discharged.

Fire brigade officials said a portion of the false ceiling in flat A/1 of the SRA building collapsed at 2.13pm. The cause of the slab collapse is yet to be ascertained, they said.