4 inmates escape from Ludhiana central jail

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:51 IST

Four inmates escaped from the Ludhiana central jail after scaling the compound wall using a rope made of blankets in the wee hours on Saturday.

The jail authorities came to know about the jailbreak during attendance in the morning.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 24, of Samrala; Suraj Kumar, 26, of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who was living in Kheri Dhandara village; Aman Kumar alias Deepak, 23, of Mandi Gobindgarh and Arashdeep Singh alias Seepa, 24, of Sangrur.

All the accused are facing trial in multiple cases, including theft, snatchings and liquor smuggling. Suraj Kumar has already been convicted in a snatching case.

After initial investigations, the officials found that the accused scaled the compound wall of the jail using a rope made of blankets that are provided by jail authorities to inmates. They first reached the roof of the adjoining women jail from where they climbed down outside the jail complex with the help of the same rope. The officials found the rope fastened with the wall of the women jail.

The officials suspect that the accused could be hatching the conspiracy for the jailbreak for long as they used to remain in a group.

The officials also suspect that the accused got help from some people outside the jail.

The police launched a search operation in the city to nab the accused. They have also released pictures of the accused to alert the city residents.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the accused will not be able to go far as curfew is in force. He requested people to inform the police in case they notice any suspicious person in their locality. The residents can share information about the accused on phone numbers 7837018500, 7837018555, 0161-2414932 and 0161-2414933. He added that identity of the informer will be not be revealed.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station.

The jailbreak comes as an embarrassment for the authorities as 76 CRPF personnel had been deputed in the jail since November 2019. Despite the tight security, the accused managed to escape. No security man was reportedly deputed at the watch tower of the jail at the time of the incident.