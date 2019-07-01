4 kids among 7 injured as gas cylinder explodes in Delhi

Seven people, including four children, were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded inside a house in Shahadra’s Jwala Nagar on Sunday morning. Two of the injured children, both two-year-olds, have sustained more than 85% burns.

Police said all of them are under treatment and their condition is stated to be serious.

Police identified the injured as Babita (33) — who sustained 45% burns — and her daughters Lovely (9) and Gungun (7). While Lovely sustained 95% burns, Gungun sustained 80% burns. The other four injured are Ravi Ranjan (32), 99% burns, his wife Anshu Devi (30), 90% burns, their two-and-a-half-year-old son Gupesh, who sustained 85% burns, and a two-year-old child Altamas, who has 85% burns.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer of Delhi Fire Services, said they got a call around 8.45am reporting the fire following a blast in an LPG cylinder on the third floor of building number 116 in Jwala Nagar.

“Two fire tenders were rushed and the blaze controlled within an hour. The injured were rushed to a hospital where they remain under treatment,” the chief fire officer said.

Ved Prakash, additional deputy commissioner (Shahadra), said a police team from Vivek Vihar police station was rushed to the spot. “Preliminary inquiry revealed that the injured had been taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Their condition remained serious till Sunday evening,” he said.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 04:26 IST