4 labourers run over on highway

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:14 IST

Four labourers were crushed to death, while three others have suffered grievous injuries after a truck mowed them down at Baroli in Mandvi, Virar, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Saturday early morning.

The labourers were returning from the Gujarat-Maharashtra border amid the lockdown.

“Virar police have seized the truck and arrested the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act on Saturday evening,” said Ranjitsinh Pardeshi, assistant inspector of Mandvi police checkpost.

“The victims have been identified Ramesh Bhatt, 55; Nikhil Pandya, 32; Naresh Kalasuva, 18, and Kaluram Bagora, 18, all from the Banswara village of Rajasthan. Their post-mortem reports are awaited,” said Pardeshi.

Due to the shutdown, construction work and other manual labour came to a halt. Daily wage workers were unable to earn any money and many have been trying return to their villages in other states.

With no means to survive and restrictions on vehicle movement, the seven labourers were attempting to return to their villages in Rajasthan amid the lockdown on Friday night.

After they reached Bhilad at the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, the Gujarat Police turned them away, following which they began walking to Vasai, where they lived in shanties.

According to police, route was dark as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has turned off street lights on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway owing to the ban on vehicular movement.

The men were walking in the middle of the road when the truck, came speeding from behind. The driver was unable to slow down or divert on seeing the labourers and ran over them.

Later, the police was alerted by some of the injured, following which the men were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The accused driver was tracked down to a nearby jungle area where he was hiding following the accident.