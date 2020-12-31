4 masked men rob jewellery shop at gunpoint in Mohali

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:54 IST

Four masked men robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Phase 10 market here on Monday.

The shop — The Indian Jewellers — is owned by Rajesh Kumar, 55, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

Rajesh told police that he and his son opened the shop at 11am. Four marked men allegedly entered the shop around noon and trained three 32 bore pistols at them.

“They tied me to a chair with a rope and asked my son to put all the gold and money in their bag. All the while, they kept abusing us and threatened to kill us,” said Rajesh. Later, the robbers tied the owner’s son to another chair and fled.

“Everything kept in the shop was looted. The robbers took away ₹4 lakh in cash, 900 grams of gold and 20 grams of silver. We have faced ₹45 lakh loss,” said the owner.

CAME IN GREY BALENO

Rajesh’s son Abhay Chauhan said the four men had arrived in a grey Maruti Baleno car. “Three of them were wearing monkey caps and one a simple cap. They fled in the same car, which had been parked in front of the shop,” he said.

Rajesh said he and his son couldn’t even shout for help as “we feared for our lives”.

Owner Rajesh Kumar, 55, standing outside the shop. ( Gurminder Singh/HT )

After committing the crime, the robbers damaged the CCTV camera installed inside the shop and ran away with the digital video recorder (DVR).

Police recovered CCTV footage from a nearby departmental store, which shows their car speeding away. However, its registration number was not visible.

Shopkeepers said they didn’t come to know about the incident immediately. “We were busy. We did see the four men leaving, but at that time, they were not wearing masks,” said a shopkeeper, wishing not to identified.

Sub-inspector Kulveer Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 11, said: “We have registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 398 (commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code besides the Arms Acts. We are scanning the CCTV footage to trace the accused.”

Mohali deputy superintendent of police Ramandeep Singh said the investigating team has not got any lead yet.