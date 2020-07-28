e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 40 Covid-recovered Punjab Police personnel offer to donate plasma in response to CM’s appeal

40 Covid-recovered Punjab Police personnel offer to donate plasma in response to CM’s appeal

Jalandhar Rural takes the lead with SSP himself showing the way after recovery from coronavirus infection

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A paramedic using an infrared thermometer to record the temperature of a police officer on Covid-19 duty in Patiala.
A paramedic using an infrared thermometer to record the temperature of a police officer on Covid-19 duty in Patiala.(HT file photo)
         

Chandigarh: Responding to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s appeal, 40 police personnel, who recently recovered from Covid-19 infection, have offered to donate their blood plasma to save the lives of others infected with coronavirus.

Most of the donors are from Jalandhar Rural, with SSP Navjot Singh Mahal leading the way after recovering from the infection.

Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, who has been reaching out to the personnel to donate plasma after their mandatory two-week recovery period ends, said that within 24 hours of the SSP, Jalandhar Rural, coming forward to commit to plasma donation, 40 other police personnel have volunteered.

The blood plasma of two cops – assistant sub inspector (ASI) Ram Lal and Punjab home guard (PHG) Lakhwinder Singh – had already been taken.

All 33 personnel who recovered from Covid-19 in Jalandhar Rural had committed to plasma donation, the DGP said, adding an increasing number of plasma donors were coming in from the police department in other districts, too. In Batala, both the cops who have recovered have volunteered to donate plasma while in Gurdaspur, of the two personnel infected, one has recovered and has offered to donate his plasma.

Kapurthala has seen 10 of the 14 infected cops recovered and three of them are listed as volunteers, while the remaining seven had to be excluded as they were found to have co-morbid conditions.

At present, Jalandhar Rural has seven active cases and Batala has four.

SPECIAL LINK CREATED FOR VOLUNTEERS

A special link has been created by Punjab Police for volunteers to donate plasma, according to the DGP.

Gupta said a campaign had been launched to create awareness among the cured police personnel to come forward for this noble cause.

With most of the volunteers asymptomatic, their inherent immunity was higher, according to experts.

As on July 28, a total of 831 Punjab Police personnel had tested Covid positive, of whom 336 had recovered. Of these, 303 had recovered till two weeks ago, indicating that the number of plasma donors could go up significantly in the next few days. At present, the department has 495 active cases.

top news
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.25%, recovery rate crosses 64%
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.25%, recovery rate crosses 64%
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Covid-19 LIVE: West Bengal extends lockdown till August 31
Covid-19 LIVE: West Bengal extends lockdown till August 31
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to 500 Test wickets
Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to 500 Test wickets
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In