40-year-old pillion rider killed as autorickshaw knocks down bike

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:41 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old Thane resident riding pillion on a motorbike was killed after an autorickshaw rammed into the two-wheeler, in Vashi, on Friday night.

The complainant, Nallakkan Konar, 42, had gone out for dinner in Nerul, with his friend, VK Ravi, 40, and Shravan Mayvan, 42.

After dinner, Konar offered to drop Ravi (a Thane resident) on a bike till Vashi bus depot.

“The accident took place at 9.20pm, near a police chowky. An autorickshaw coming from the direction of Vashi railway station hit the bike from the rear. Both Konar and Ravi sustained head injuries. The auto driver fled from the spot,” said an officer.

Ravi succumbed to the injuries, while Konar is being treated at MGM Hospital in Vashi.

Following the complaint of Konar, the Vashi police have booked an unknown auto driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

Police said since Konar and Ravi were injured, they were not able to note the registration number of the autorickshaw that sped away after the hit and run accident.

Police is looking out for the auto driver and are further investigating the case.

