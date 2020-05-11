e-paper
₹411 crore loan fraud: Arhtiyas allege cheating of ₹9.5cr by 3 Karnal exporters

₹411 crore loan fraud: Arhtiyas allege cheating of ₹9.5cr by 3 Karnal exporters

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 23:18 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR against Ram Dev International and its directors Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Sangita, for allegedly cheating a consortium of six banks to the tune of Rs 411 crore, the commission agents of Karnal grain market allege that they also duped over 100 arhtiyas of Rs 9.50 crore.

The commission agents on Monday alleged that the trio duped them of Rs9.54 crore as they had purchased paddy from Ram Dev International. The commission agents said that they were “the victims of the faulty policies of the government”.

“We had raised this issue with the government in 2015 and 2016 but they did not take it seriously. The commission agents even took Sangita to the police station but no action was taken against her and other accused,” said a commission agent of Karnal grain market.

They alleged that Sangita had come to Karnal to sell her plot and was arrested by the police who failed to take prompt action against her and she was later bailed out, they alleged.

Responding to the allegations, Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said, “The incident was reported in 2016-17 and I was not much aware of it. But the Karnal police were ready to extend all support to the CBI and other investigating agencies in the case if required.”

Secretary of Haryana Ahrtiya Association Vikas Singhal said the government has a policy for procurement of parmal rice varieties which is procured by government agencies, but in case of procurement of Basmati varieties, the government does not have any role. “The government should take steps to protect arhtiyas so that such incidents can be stopped in future”, he added.

“On one hand, the government has formulated a policy on procurement of paddy for government agencies, but on the other hand they do not intervene in case of procurement of basmati rice as it depends on the relationship between the buyers and arhtiyas”, said Karnal District Food and Supplies Controller Anil Kumar.

