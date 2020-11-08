e-paper
42 chemists in Pune div issued showcause notices for mask price violations

42 chemists in Pune div issued showcause notices for mask price violations

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE The Pune division’s Food and Drugs administration (FDA) has issued showcause notice to 42 chemists in Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur.

Of the 597 inspections carried out by the FDA in these districts, 42 violations were observed. The FDA has now issued notices to the chemists and is awaiting a reply before initiating any further action.

The state government had issued a price cap on masks on October 20, which priced doctor’s kits, including N-95 masks and three-ply melt blown masks at Rs 127; and a two-ply surgical with loop or tie at Rs 3. The price schedule was done under the Epidemic Act and essential commodities act.

In Pune, 28 chemists were issued notices, in Satara seven chemists, in Solapur three, in Sangli one and in Kolhapur three chemists were issued showcause notices for selling masks above the price capped by the state government.

SB Patil, joint commissioner, FDA said, “Of the 597 chemists who were inspected, 42 were found to be violating the price regulations norms for which we have issued showcause notices and we are awaiting their reply now to take further action.”

