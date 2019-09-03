43 mobiles recovered from gang of three thieves in Pune

cities

Pune The police arrested a three-member gang and found 43 stolen mobile phones from their possession, according to Raghunath Jadhav, senior inspector of Hadapsar police station. The arrest was made after staff from Hadapsar police station found the trio roaming around in a suspicious manner in the crowded area of Gadital vegetable market.

The arrested were identified as Kiran Hanumantappa Kiki, 22, a resident of Ghorpadigaon in Pune and a native of Bhadravati area of Shimoga in Karnataka; Madhu Ramu Gunjal, 19, a pavement dweller in Pune and a native of Santoshnagar in Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh; and Raju Sitaram Rajan, 35, also a pavement dweller in Pune and a resident of Chitiyala in Nalgonda region of Telangana, according to the police.

The three were arrested in a case of theft registered under Sections 379 of Indian Penal Code at Hadapsar police station. The case was registered on July 18 of theft of a Redmi4 mobile phone at Hadapsar police station.

While the three are in police custody, the police recovered 43 mobile phones from them. The mobile phones are estimated to be worth ₹1,93,600. The police also found a stolen two-wheeler motorbike from their possession.

Cases of theft of the motorbike and 43 mobile phones were registered at Hadapsar police station. The police are looking for the owners of the remaining 42 mobile phones.

