43-year-old dies after falling from 11th floor

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: A 43-year-old man died after he allegedly slipped from the balcony of a house on the eleventh floor of a condominium in DLF Phase 2 on Tuesday night. The man’s family members have not alleged any foul play, the police said.

According to the police, Naveen Aggarwal, the deceased, was a resident of Surajkund, Faridabad, and ran a business. The incident took place around 9pm when he had come to his friend’s house in DLF Phase 2 to attend a party.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer, DLF Phase 2 police station, said, “The man had gone to his friend’s home with his brother for a party. He was standing in the balcony when he slipped and fell down. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. We received the information about the incident through the hospital.”

The police said that the deceased’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

“His family members have not alleged any kind of foul play. No case has been registered as of now,” the SHO added.

However, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

