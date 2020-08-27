44 new Covid cases take Himachal Pradesh’s coronavirus count to 5,365

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:17 IST

Shimla/Dharamshala: Forty-four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 5,365.

Eighteen cases were reported in Hamirpur, 11 in Una, 10 in Chamba and five in Kangra.

There are 1,472 active cases in the state and 3,810 people have recovered.

GYNAE WARD AT HAMIRPUR HOSPITAL SEALED

Hamirpur chief medical officer Dr Archana Soni said that four women patients admitted in the gynaecology ward of the Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RGMC), Hamirpur, were among the 18 people found positive.

They caught the infection from another patient, who tested positive on August 20. The doctors and staff of the gynaecology department have been quarantined and the ward has been sealed.

The remaining cases were reported from Sujanpur, Nadaun, Barsar, Tauni Devi and Galod areas.

In Kangra, all five Covid cases were reported from Yol Cantonment area.

Two staff nurses of the Regional Hospital in Una were among the 11 people who tested positive in the district. A doctor was found infected in the hospital on Wednesday.

In Chamba, four cases were reported from the Pukhri health block and six from Samot.

Solan is the worst-hit Covid district with 1,312 infections followed by Kangra with 733 cases and Sirmaur with 717 patients. Hamirpur has 486 cases, Una 416, Mandi 391, Chamba 384, Shimla 287, Bilaspur 285, Kullu 270, Kinnaur 77 and Lahaul and Spiti seven cases.

NUMBER OF TESTS CROSSES 2 LAKH

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted by the state authorities has crossed the 2 lakh mark. So far, a total of 2,03,825 tests have been conducted in Himahcal Pradesh. The state has tested 27,921 people per million population. The recovery rate in the state is 71.6%, which is less than the national average of 76.2%.

The case fatality ratio is 0.6%, lower than the national average of 1.8%.

The state has 728 confirmed cases per million population against 2,484 at the national level.

The number of infections has grown by an average of 2.9% in the past week in the state.