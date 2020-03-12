44-year-old woman found dead near Delhi-Meerut Road

cities

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday morning recovered body of 44-year-old woman who had gone missing late Wednesday night. According to the police, she had told her parents that she was going for a party. Police said the body was recovered from bushes near Bhatta Number 5 area adjacent to Delhi Meerut Road.

According to police, the woman was a resident of a highrise in Mohan Nagar and lived with her son, a student of class 12, and her mother. She had recently separated from her husband. The police said the woman had left in her car for a party. “Thereafter, she did not return. Her family kept calling her, but her cellphone was switched off. They arrived at Sahibabad police station and gave a missing person’s complaint. On Thursday morning, the police recovered body of an unidentified woman with on the head and other parts of the body. Her son identified the body as his mother’s,” said Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad).

The police said the woman’s car, a Swift Dzire, is missing.

“We have sent the body for an autopsy and the missing complaint lodged at Sahibabad police station has also been converted into a case of murder against unidentified persons. We are probing all angles. The family is not able to tell us about her job and the place where was be going for a party. We are taking help of surveillance methods,” Mishra added.

The police are probing if the incident was an outcome of any personal enmity or is a case of robbery gone wrong.

“Her last location was Raj Nagar Extension, as per her call records,” Mishra said.