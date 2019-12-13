44mm rain: Ludhiana sees its wettest December day in 10 years

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:35 IST

The city received 44mm rain on Friday, the highest in December in the past 10 years. While there was no rain in December last year, 24mm rain was recorded in the month in 2017.

Heavy rain coupled with strong winds lashed the city throughout the day, leading to a dip in mercury as the maximum temperature was recorded at 13.8 degree Celsius that dropped by 7.3 degree Celsius from the normal temperature, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees higher than the normal temperature due to the rain.

While no loss of life or property was reported, many wedding ceremonies had to shift the venue at the last minute. The schools also received thin attendance as children prefer to stay at home.

“It has gotten extremely cold due to the rain and with roads waterlogged, I didn’t send my kids to school,” said Sukhmani Kaur of Model Town Extension whose kids study in Sacred Heart Convent School.

Ghumar Mandi, Tajpur Road, Old City, Tibba Road, Giaspura were among some of the areas that were the worst hit due to waterlogging, though no long power cuts were witnessed.

“Every rainfall exposes the failure of the Municipal Corporation in carrying the repair work of the damaged roads and upgrading its sewerage system. Even though there has been a substantial increase in road accidents due to potholes, the civic body has still not learned its lesson,” said Dilip Kumar, a Ghumar Mandi resident.

On the other hand, the rain and dipping temperature brought cheer to hosiery traders, who are hoping to make a brisk business. Somnath Malhotra, chairman, Wait Gunj Hosiery Association, said, “This year, winters will be profitable for the hosiery market as sale of winter clothes is bound to increase. We are expecting that the hosiery stock from last year will sell this time and the traders.