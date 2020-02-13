e-paper
Home / Cities / 45-year-old died after assault by employers: Family

45-year-old died after assault by employers: Family

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:02 IST
A 45-year-old working at a vada pav stall in Dombivli died after she was brutally assaulted by three of her employers, following an argument, her family alleged. The three accused women alleged that the victim had quit working for them, after creating differences between them.

However, the Manpada police have not yet registered a case and are waiting for the post-mortem report.

According to police officials, the victim Nagma Shetty, a resident of Shilphata area, worked as a helper at several places in Dombivli.

Recently she quit working for one of the vada pav vendor in Manpada owing to a misunderstanding, she had told her family. Anju Shetty, 19, daughter of the victim said, “On Tuesday, later in the afternoon, mother got home with bruises over her body. She said that she was beaten up by three owners of a vada pav cart. We have also lodged a complaint against them at the police station. After we got home, my mother suffered a stroke and died.”

Deputy police commissioner of Kalyan, Vivek Pansare said, “The complaint was filed but we are yet to register an FIR in the case. We are waiting for post-mortem report. We are on the lookout for the three women who are absconding.”

