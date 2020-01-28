45-year-old kills himself; two booked for abetment to suicide

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:03 IST

Gurugram: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed himself by consuming poison at his house in Shivaji Nagar, the police said on Tuesday. The police have booked two of his acquaintances for abetment to suicide after the deceased’s wife filed a complaint against them.

According to the police, the deceased used to run a business of shipping services with one of the suspects in Farrukhnagar. Subsequently, they separated and began working in different offices. In June last year, the victim allegedly needed money for some personal reason and asked his former partner (one of the suspects) for around ₹10 lakh as a loan.

In the police complaint, the victim’s wife alleged that the former partner contacted his relative (the other suspect) and asked him to give the money to her husband. However, both the suspects asked him to put his one acre land as a mortgage for the loan. “They gave my husband ₹10 lakh and made him sign an agreement to sale for the land. They said that once he pays them back, they will cancel the agreement,” the wife added.

After a few days, the victim returned the money to the suspects and asked them to cancel the agreement. “On June 10, 2019, they took my husband from Gurugram to Farrukhnagar in a car and got him drunk. They then took him to Badshahpur tehsil and made him sign a registry paper of half of our one acre land,” the wife said in the FIR. She added that the land was sold to one of the suspects.

The police said that after the incident, the victim got depressed and kept asking the suspects to return the land. “They tortured my husband and filed a civil suit against us in the court,” the wife said. On Sunday, the victim consumed poison and killed himself, the police said.

Subash, sub-inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “We are verifying the claims of the man’s wife. The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday.