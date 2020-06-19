450 beds in Burari hospital for Covid treatment

cities

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:57 IST

Around 450 of the 700 beds in the newly constructed hospital in Burari will be used for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus disease, according to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Of these, 250 beds will have oxygen support.

On Friday, deputy chief minister and acting health minister Manish Sisodia visited the hospital to take stock of the preparedness measures in the hospital.

“Almost all preparations for Covid-19 treatment have been done here. There will be 450 beds in this hospital for the treatment of Corona patients, and every third bed will have oxygen supply attached to it. Around 125 beds already have oxygen supply, and 125 beds will be provided oxygen through oxygen cylinders,” said Kejriwal.

HT had reported in May that the hospital was likely to be used for the treatment for patients of Covid-19. Two other upcoming hospitals in Ambedkar Nagar and Dwarka might also be used for the treatment of the people with the infection if the number of cases goes up.

The three hospitals will together add over 2,500 beds to the existing 11,770 beds in the Delhi government-run hospitals.

Of the 30,000 hospital beds that the government is in the process of procuring, 1,200 Covid-19 beds are likely to be added in these three newly constructed hospitals.

The government has said that as per projections, 1.5 lakh beds will be needed for the treatment of Covid-19 patients by the end of July.

This estimate is based on the recommendations of a five-member expert committee that had said that Delhi will likely see 1 lakh cases by the end of the month and would need 15,000 beds for the treatment of those severely ill.