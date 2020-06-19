e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 450 beds in Burari hospital for Covid treatment

450 beds in Burari hospital for Covid treatment

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Around 450 of the 700 beds in the newly constructed hospital in Burari will be used for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus disease, according to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Of these, 250 beds will have oxygen support.

On Friday, deputy chief minister and acting health minister Manish Sisodia visited the hospital to take stock of the preparedness measures in the hospital.

“Almost all preparations for Covid-19 treatment have been done here. There will be 450 beds in this hospital for the treatment of Corona patients, and every third bed will have oxygen supply attached to it. Around 125 beds already have oxygen supply, and 125 beds will be provided oxygen through oxygen cylinders,” said Kejriwal.

HT had reported in May that the hospital was likely to be used for the treatment for patients of Covid-19. Two other upcoming hospitals in Ambedkar Nagar and Dwarka might also be used for the treatment of the people with the infection if the number of cases goes up.

The three hospitals will together add over 2,500 beds to the existing 11,770 beds in the Delhi government-run hospitals.

Of the 30,000 hospital beds that the government is in the process of procuring, 1,200 Covid-19 beds are likely to be added in these three newly constructed hospitals.

The government has said that as per projections, 1.5 lakh beds will be needed for the treatment of Covid-19 patients by the end of July.

This estimate is based on the recommendations of a five-member expert committee that had said that Delhi will likely see 1 lakh cases by the end of the month and would need 15,000 beds for the treatment of those severely ill.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In