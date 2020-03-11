482 challans issued in all, 107 for drunken driving in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:54 IST

Cracking the whip on Holi hooligans, police issued 482 challans to traffic violators in the city on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday.

A total of 107 challans were issued for drunken driving, 98 for triple riding, 14 for the use of mobile phones and other for wrong parking, riding without helmet and violating traffic signals. Police have also impounded 19 vehicles under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Deepak Pareek said that as many as 1,500 police personnel and 150 PCR vehicles were deployed in several parts of the city to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said as many as 14 special checkposts were set up at different areas, including Bharat Nagar Chowk, PAU gate number 1, near Verka Milk Plant, Hambran Road, GT Road, Pakhowal Road and Samrala Chowk, to check drunken driving.

ACP Singh said that all 14 special teams were provided alcohol meters. “I appeal to residents that whenever they celebrate a festival, they should take care not to put others’ lives at risk and avoid irresponsible behaviours such as drunken driving. One should also avoid hooliganism and let others enjoy the festival,” he said.

Last year, as many as 441 challans were issued and 927 challans were issued in 2018 on the occasion of Holi.