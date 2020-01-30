49 teachers booked for submitting fake papers

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 20:13 IST

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has got FIRs registered against 49 teachers, 48 of whose services were terminated almost four years ago for submitting forged documents, officials said.

Forty-two of these teachers are from Shahjahanpur, six from Bareilly and one from Maharajganj, the officials added. The FIRs were registered since Monday.

According to the police, the teachers with fake documents were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 466 (forgery of record), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

Forty-eight of these teachers were sacked in 2016 after an inquiry indicted them for submitting fake documents to get jobs. No arrest has been made so far.

“It is true that these teachers were expelled in 2016 and there are more than 48 of them. Some of them later approached the court and obtained a stay order against their expulsion,” said Tanuja Tripathi, basic shiksha adhikari of Bareilly.

She said the process of FIR was initiated to let the police investigate the matter as some of the teachers suspected of submitting forged documents had been reinstated.

“A total of 42 FIRs, including 12 on Wednesday, were lodged against teachers with fake degrees. Of these 42, 25 teachers were expelled earlier. During a verification drive, it came to light that these teachers had submitted fake documents, including BEd degrees, Basic Training Certificates and Trained Graduate Teacher certificates,” said BSA (Shahjahanpur) Rakesh Kumar.

The fact that the teachers had submitted fake degrees came to light when officials contacted the respective education institutes for the verification.

Although 48 teachers have been booked in two districts, officials said similar action will be taken against such teachers in other districts too.

In the Maharajganj case, Noor Amrin had joined the department as an assistant teacher four years ago, said a police officer.

In July 2019, the department came to know that she had allegedly submitted a fake certificate of the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET), officials said on Wednesday.

A thorough probe prompted by an RTI application revealed the anomaly, the officials said.

The case was lodged on the complaint of education department officials.

Investigation had been initiated, the officer added.

“She was working as an assistant teacher at a primary school at Debria in Mohanlalganj since 2016. Her services were terminated on January 3 this year and the basic shiksha adhikari had recommended legal action against her,” block education officer Dharmendra Prasad said.

The block education officer said the assistant teacher was given several chances to represent her case.

The department would now initiate the process to recover the financial benefits she had obtained during the four years of service. After the incident, Prasad told the police that notices were also issued to a few other teachers.