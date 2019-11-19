e-paper
5.9 magnitude quake hits Nepal, tremors felt in Lucknow

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: Tremors were felt in Lucknow and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale hit Nepal at 7.01 pm on Tuesday.

As the tremors in Uttar Pradesh were of low intensity there was no panic, said an official of the National Centre for Seismology. Also, there were no immediate reports of loss of life or property in the state, he added.

The incident, however, was a reminder of the April 2015 earthquake that devastated many parts of Nepal.

In Lucknow, most people said they felt a tremor and many said they did not even feel it.

Within minutes of the quake its news started trending on Twitter with users sharing their experiences.

“Lucknow and adjoining region lies in earthquake zone 3 where moderate quake can occur. But earthquake is the property of brittle material only and Lucknow region is located in the Ganga plain that is made up of loose, unconsolidated sand, silt and clay known as alluvium,” explained Dhruv Sen Singh, professor at the University of Lucknow.

He said loose alluvium acts as shock absorber and reduces the intensity of a quake.

In April 2015 a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Napal (its worst in 81 years) and left a trail of destruction from the alleys of Kathmandu to the remote mountainous areas.

