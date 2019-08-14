5 absconding accused arrested for friend’s murder after tiff over smoking while drinking

cities

Greater Noida: The Badalpur police on Wednesday arrested five men for the alleged murder of their friend following an argument over cigarettes. The incident took place on Monday. According to the police, the suspects were allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident took place. Police also recovered bloodstained clothes and a car.

The victim identified as Ranpal, a resident of Badhpura under Dadri police station jurisdiction. According to his family, he used to run a small transport agency in the village. His brother, the complainant, had alleged that Ranpal’s friends had gone out with his friend on Monday afternoon and that’s the last time the family saw him. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

“As per suspects, they were all friends and had initially been drinking in the Dadri area, after which they had moved to a petrol pump near the NTPC road in Badalpur area. The incident took place around 9.30pm. It seems that Vikas, the prime suspect, lit a cigarette to which Ranpal objected and took the cigarette for himself, after which the two started arguing. The argument soon escalated and the victim was assaulted by his friends,” said Vinay Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station.

He said Ranpal was hit on the head by a brick, after which he lost consciousness. “He was taken to a nearby hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead. We received the information from the hospital itself,” said the SHO.

The rest of the suspects, identified as Sonu, Rinku, Naveen and Sanjay, were detained for questioning and then they were booked. “Vikas was arrested Wendesday morning from near Dadri bypass. A Swift car, owned by Rinku, was recovered along with Sonu’s bloodstained clothes and Sanjay’s phone. The brick used for the murder was also recovered from the spot,” said the SHO.

Police said the murder had not been the intent of the suspects. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

