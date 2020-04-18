e-paper
5-member teams to dispose of Covid-19 victims’ bodies

The Haryana government has decided to pay each member ₹2,000 per body

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 09:08 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The district administrations have been told to form five-member teams for the disposal of bodies of coronavirus victims in the state.

The Haryana government has decided to pay each member ₹2,000 per body. It has also instructed not to allow family members of the deceased to cremate or bury the body.

In this regard, revised directions have been issued to all the deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners, civil surgeons and secretaries of municipal councils and committees.

As per the letter issued by additional chief secretary to Haryana urban and local bodies, the district administrations and municipal corporations have been directed to ensure that the trained teams dispose of the bodies and each member is paid ₹2,000 per body. PPE kits will also be provided them.

The order mentioned that the affected bodies are not to be handed over to the family members of the deceased and should be cremated or buried by the concerned teams.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav told HT, “Following the instructions, we have already formed the teams and a separate ground for the disposal has also been identified.”

He said that as per the instructions, the family members will not be allowed to cremate or bury the bodies and the same will be done only by the designated team members.

