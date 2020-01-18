5-year-old in Ludhiana critically hurt as bus crushes him against wall

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:26 IST

A five-year-old boy was critically injured after a school bus crushed him against a wall in Makkar Colony in Dhandari Kalan on Saturday.

The boy is a Nursery class student at SGD Public School.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the boy, identified as Sandeep, was returning home from school with his mother Reeta Devi, 27, and one-and-a-half-year-old sister.

Just when they stepped out of the school premises, a speeding school bus coming after taking a left turn, crashed into them.

Recounting the horror, Reeta said, “We saw the bus coming and stood along the roadside near a wall. But the bus driver turned negligently and hit us badly.”

While Reeta sustained injuries in her arm, her son suffered severe injuries on his head and arms. Her toddler daughter escaped unhurt as another passerby rescued the child in the nick of time.

Some passersby rushed the boy and his mother to a nearby hospital and alerted his father.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, in-charge, Kanganwal police post, said the driver fled the spot with the school bus after the incident. “But we have contacted the school authorities and the driver has been identified. He will be arrested after recording the statement of the accident victims,” the ASI said.

TESTING TIME FOR VICTIM’S PARENTS

Munna Kumar, 28, the accident victim’s father works as a labourer in a factory in Dhandari Kalan said he earns a meagre salary of ₹10,000 a month and it would be an uphill task for him to arrange money for Sandeep and Reeta’s treatment.

Following this, a social activist Sandeep Shukla, who was one of the persons who rushed the child to the hospital, promised to bear the entire treatment expenses.