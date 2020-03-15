5 years after his death, SGPC unveils Talwandi’s portrait in Golden Temple

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:29 IST

Amritsar In a sign that competitive politics could hot up over using the name of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president late jathedar Jagdev Singh Talwandi, the apex gurdwara body installed his portrait at the Central Sikh Museum of the Golden Temple on Sunday.

The move comes over five years after Talwandi’s death in September 2014, and significantly, just three weeks after rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa claimed, during a rally in Sangrur, that Talwandi’s family was in touch with him.

Talwandi was known as the Iron Man (Loh Purush) of Akali politics and had also held the position of the SAD president twice.

On Sunday, the portrait was launched in the presence of SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa and other Sikh personalities. The executive committee of the SGPC had passed a resolution to install the portrait in July 2018. It, however, was yet to be implemented and the rebel Akali leaders’ utterances on being in touch with the family of Talwandi hastened the process.

Significantly, Talwandi’s sons — Ranjit Singh Talwandi, former MLA, and Jagjit Singh Talwandi — and daughters — Jagjit Kaur and Manjit Kaur — were also present during the unveiling of the portrait. At the ceremony, Longowal remembered Talwandi’s contribution to Akali politics.