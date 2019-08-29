50-year-old man drowns while cleaning sewer in Sector 7, Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:46 IST

A man drowned in a sewer that he was cleaning, in Krishna Colony of Sector 7, on Tuesday afternoon, the police said. The man, believed to be in his 50s, drowned in the five-foot deep water, after allegedly inhaling toxic gas.

Police said a resident of Krishna Colony had contracted the services of the man, identified as Baldev Sauda, for Rs .800. The resident was arrested on Wednesday, and later released on bail, after the victim’s son filed a police complaint alleging negligence on his part for failing to provide any safety equipment.

A case was registered against the man under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when Sauda and another worker were called in to unclog a drain.

Sanjeev Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), New Colony police station, said Sauda entered the sewer without any protective gear (helmet, oxygen mask or bodysuit) and started removing boulders.

“His helper was perched on the top and he was handing over stones to him. A few minutes later, he fell unconscious after allegedly inhaling a gas that had built up inside the drain. The helper used a bamboo stick to check up on him and retrieved his body. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival,” Kumar said.

The police said that they can ascertain the cause of death after a post-mortem examination.

Despite a ban on manual scavenging by the Supreme Court, the practice continues and at least six workers have reportedly died in the city while cleaning sewers since 2016. A fortnight ago, on Independence Day, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced an insurance cover of Rs. 10 lakh for sewer workers associated with government agencies and projects in the state. However, the scheme does not cover those employed privately.

Sauda’s family said that he had been working as a sanitation worker for a decade, helping residents clean sewers, unclog drains and kitchen sinks. Raja, Sauda’s elder brother, said that their family had pleaded with him several times to quit the risky job. In 2015, he had sustained an injury to his head while entering a sewer.

“His daily routine involved going to Labour Chowk near Bristol Hotel and waiting for jobs that could earn him anywhere between Rs. 200-500 on average, in a day. Since this job (entering the sewer) paid well, he took it. I read about the death of sewer workers in Delhi some time ago and used to counsel him against taking the risk. I have often turned away people who used to contact us for cleaning sewers,” said Raja, adding that Sauda was saving money for the marriage of his two teenage daughters.

His family said that prior to this job, he worked as a cleaner at a restaurant and for a brief period, as a sweeper at a police station.

Prem Sauda, his nephew, said that he had accompanied his uncle when he had sustained an injury while entering a sewer in 2015. “I had asked him to quit (his job) following the incident. He said that it was a risky job and agreed in principle. He used to check the presence of gas in the sewer by lighting a matchstick. He entered the manhole wearing only his underpants and without a bodysuit. I do not know what went wrong this time,” he said.

Sauda, who came from Kheri village of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, is survived by his wife and four children.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 20:19 IST