e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 50-year-old Thane cop recovers; colleagues shower him with petals

50-year-old Thane cop recovers; colleagues shower him with petals

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:02 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

A 50-year-old senior police officer, who was a Covid patient, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Monday.

A Nashik resident, he tested positive for coronavirus on April 11 in his home town. He was deployed in one of Thane’s hot spot to contain the situation.

He was brought to a Mumbai hospital for treatment on April 15. After he tested negative, he was discharged.

After he reached Mulund check naka, a group of policemen welcomed him, showering him with flower petals.

The policeman was moved by the gesture.

“My seniors and juniors from Thane took care of me like a family member by keeping in touch with me and motivating me throughout my days in hospital,” he said before leaving for Nashik where he will be home quarantined for few days.

top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities