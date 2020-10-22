e-paper
Home / Cities / 51-year-old Thane constable succumbs to Covid-19

51-year-old Thane constable succumbs to Covid-19

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 51-year-old constable from Vartak Nagar police station died while being treated for Covid-19 on Wednesday. His death has taken the total toll in Thane police commissionerate to 28.

According to a Vartak Nagar police officer, the constable was on duty during the pandemic. On October 9, he fell sick with a fever and cold. S Gaikwad, senior inspector of Vartak Nagar police station, said, “We immediately asked him to conduct the Covid test. After his report came positive, we helped him to get admitted to Vedant Hospital. During treatment, his oxygen levels could not be increased and he died on Wednesday morning.”

The constable is survived by wife, mother and three children.

So far, 28 Thane police personnel have lost their lives to Covid-19, and a total of 1,513 personnel and 179 police officers have tested positive. Around 100 officers are still in quarantine.

