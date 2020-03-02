e-paper
52-year-old man held hostage, assaulted

52-year-old man held hostage, assaulted

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 20:21 IST
Gurugram: A 52-year-old man was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by at least five men at Jhanjrola village in Farrukhnagar on Saturday. The police said that the incident took place after the man allegedly had a scuffle with one of the suspects at a wedding event.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Khurampur village in Farrukhanagar. On Friday, he had gone to attend a wedding function at Jhanjrola village where he allegedly fought with one of the suspects, who is a bus owner, and broke the windows of his bus which was standing near the venue.

The police said that when the victim was returning to his village on Saturday in another bus, the suspects stopped the vehicle and forcibly got him out. They then allegedly took him to the office of one of the attackers in Jhanjrola village.

In the police complaint, the victim said, “They made me sit on a chair and began beating me up with sticks and rods. They then snatched my ATM card, gold ring and wallet which contained around ₹3,000 cash. They brought some petrol and were going to burn me, but did not do so after hearing the sound of a car from outside. They then dumped me in a drain near the spot and ran away.”

Ramesh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Farrukhnagar police station, said that the victim sustained multiple injuries to his hands and back. “The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case,” Kumar said.

A case was registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (part of an unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday, the police said.

