523 fresh Covid cases, 22 deaths reported on Sunday

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:24 IST

The city reported 523 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the progressive-positive case count to 16,125. Twenty-two Covid-19 related deaths, including three from outside the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) limits were reported on Sunday.

The death toll in the city is at 613.

Currently, there are 6,065 active cases in the city, of which 324 are in critical condition with 54 on ventilators and 270 patients in ICUs requiring oxygen therapy.

Results of over 850 samples were awaited as of Sunday.

Also, 328 have been discharged, declared as cured, taking the count of such cases to 9,447.

With more cases being reported than those being discharged, the PMC has revised its projections to 47,000 Covid-positive cases by the end of July, which was earlier estimated at 40,000.

Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) reported six deaths, including a 67-year-old female from Hadapsar; an 80-year-old male from Ghorpade peth; a 54-year-old male from Kothrud; a 69-year-old female from Nana peth; a 76-year-old female from Hadapsar; and a 75-year-old male from Yerwada.

All the above patients suffered from co-morbid conditions apart from Covid-19.

Five deaths were reported from the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital: a 68-year-old female from Katraj gaon; a 75-year-old female from Katraj; a 64-year-male from Kondhwa; an 81- year-old male from Padmavati; and a 72-year-old female from Aranyeshwar nagar.

Three deaths were reported from the Deenanth Mangeshkar hospital; a 49-year-old female from Hadapsar; a 58-year-old male from Pandavnagar; and a 57-year-old female from Sinhgad road.

The Kashibai Navale hospital reported two deaths, including a 52-year-old male from Sinhgad road and a 54-year-old male from Shivajinagar.

The Sanjeevan hospital in Karve nagar reported an 82-year-old female dead and

Ruby Hall clinic reported the death of a 69- year-old male from Kondhwa Khurd.

A 31-year-old female from Guruwar peth was declared dead at the Tarachand hospital.

A 65-year-old female from Lohegaon was declared dead at the district hospital in Aundh.

A 53-year-old female from Poona hospital residing at Bopodi and a 69-year-old male from Kondhwa, were both declared dead at the Inlaks and Budhrani hospital.

The three deaths reported in city hospitals of persons residing outside PMC limits include a 48-year-old male from Dapodi declared at Sahyadri hospital; an 81-year-old male from Camp declared dead at SGH and a 60-year old male from Solapur declared dead at Ruby hall clinic.